Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Last victim of Surfside condo collapse identified, death toll stands at 98

items.[0].image.alt
Gerald Herbert/AP
Leo Soto, whose high school friend Nicole Langesfeld is missing, along with her husband Luis Sadovnic, adjusts pictures at the makeshift memorial he began to the scores of people who were left missing after the Champlain Towers South condo building partially collapsed nearly a week ago, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Surfside Memorial Wall
Building Collapse Miami Surfside
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 16:34:06-04

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- The last, and 98th victim from the condo collapse on June 24 in Surfside, Florida, has been identified, according to family members.

The remains of 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya were finally found, her family told multiple media outlets.

Search teams spent weeks battling weather hazards and dangers from the giant pile of rubble before declaring the search and recovery efforts complete at the Champlain Towers South condo location.

It's still unclear why part of the condo tower collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24.

Officials are scheduled to hold a press conference Monday afternoon with more updates.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections