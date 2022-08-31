Little leaguer returns home to Utah following head injury

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — After spending over two weeks in a Pennsylvania hospital, injured little league baseball player Easton Oliverson returned home to Utah on Tuesday.



A special medical plane carrying the 12-year-old landed at Salt Lake City International Airport just before 3:30 p.m. Easton was then placed in an ambulance and transported to Primary Children's Hospital where he will continue his recovery from the severe head injury he suffered at the Little League World Series.

In a video on Facebook, Easton thanked everyone for supporting him.

Thank you for all of your prayers. Please keep praying for me as I continue to get better," he said. "I know the prayers and blessings have worked, and that Heavenly Father is blessing me."

Easton has made a remarkable recovery since falling out of his dormitory bunk bed on Aug. 15, surprising even the doctors who had been treating him at a Pennsylvania hospital.

"It was a scary road. There was a time period where we didn't think he was going to be around and after being able to witness so many miracles, like hour after hour, and all the blessings, there's no other way to describe it other than divine intervention," said Jace Oliverson, Easton's father.

On Friday, Easton underwent surgery to replace his skull cap which was damaged in the fall.

“Miracle after miracle, blessing after blessing, after MRIs and cat scans, CT scans, things look great,” said Oliverson.

Oliverson's teammates with the Snow Canyon team returned home last week after playing two games at the Little League World Series, the first-ever Utah team to play in the event.

This story was originally reported by Jeff Tavss on fox13now.com.