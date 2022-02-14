Louisville mayoral candidate nearly hit by gunfire

Craig Greenberg, who is running to become the next mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, was nearly hit by gunfire Monday.

The Democrat said a man stood at the doorway of his campaign office and began shooting Monday morning. Greenberg said one of his staffers managed to slam the door closed before the man ran off.

"I am blessed. My team is blessed. No one was injured today," Greenberg said during a press conference.

The mayoral candidate said one bullet grazed his sweater, but no one was struck.

Police Chief Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said the suspect was detained shortly after the shooting.

The shooter's motives are unknown.

"Mr. Greenberg is Jewish, so there's that," Shields said. "We don't know if it's tied to the candidate, political or if it's— are we dealing with someone who has mental issues or is venomous, I don't know."