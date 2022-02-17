Low-cost carrier Frontier's announced list of new routes starts this week

American low-cost carrier Frontier will begin around 18 new routes this week which were announced last year.

Frontier said that it would be offering three new routes to Cancun, Mexico from Hartford, Conn., Buffalo, New York and Providence, Rhode Island. Those routes start this week beginning on Feb. 17, with Hartford, and then Feb. 18 for Buffalo, and Feb. 19 for Providence.

The airline also announced new routes to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with Atlanta, Buffalo, Islip, New York, Orlando, Florida, Philadelphia, Providence, Stewart, New York and Trenton, New Jersey all starting on Feb. 17.

Routes to Fort Lauderdale from Albany, New York and Rochester begin on Feb. 18, and routes to the South Florida city from Green Bay, Wisconsin and Portland, Maine begin on Feb. 19.

Another part of Frontier's new expanded service offerings are routes heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Flights from Boston, Mass. and Hartford, Conn. leave by Feb. 17 and 18. Those flight routes are expected to run at least 3 times per week.

Then the airline will be operating a new service from Orlando to Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico 3 times per week starting on March 24, the airline said.

The Denver-based airline said in November that it would be introducing 18 nonstop routes along with two new destinations and service expansions. While it was unclear what availability would be by this week, the airline said it would "celebrate the new service" offering fairs as low as $19 for some routes, with conditions.

Earlier this month the low-cost airline announced that it planned to merge with another budget U.S. airline, Spirit. The estimated $6.6 billion dollar deal, as CNBC reported, would create the fifth-largest airline in the United States.

Frontier would hold a majority stake with Spirit keeping the remaining 48.5% in the deal, CNBC reported.