Maine town skips mowing to save the bees

Posted at 9:44 AM, May 06, 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — It’s “No Mow May” in Portland, Maine.

It’s a movement to help save bees to survive and thrive.

“No Mo May” encourages people to cut back on mowing their lawns or even skip it all together.

“When I see a lawn covered in dandelions, I don't see weeds. I see bee food,” said Meghan Gave, owner of the Honey Exchange.

Natural growth provides bees with nectar that they need to grow and pollinate flowers.

However, experts worry higher grass could create more tick exposure.

They encourage people to take steps to protect themselves from ticks if they choose to not mow their lawn.

