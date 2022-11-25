Man accused of holding blade to woman's neck on cross-country flight

A passenger on a flight from New York to Salt Lake City, Utah, is accused of holding a straight-edge razor to a woman's throat.

Authorities say the man was sitting next to the woman on the flight Monday and told her to pause the movie she was watching. The woman reportedly said that's when she noticed the man was holding the blade inches from her neck.

The woman lunged for the aisle to escape and her husband sought assistance from a flight attendant.

Authorities said the weapon was secured, and later identified as a wood-handled straight-edge razor with a one-to-two-inch blade.

The suspect was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon onto an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon.

It's unclear how the man was able to get the razor past security. The New York Times reports that the Transportation Security Administration is assisting in the investigation.