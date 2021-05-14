Man arrested in wife’s disappearance accused of submitting election ballot for her

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Barry Morphew, the Colorado man accused in the disappearance of his wife Suzanne Morphew, also faces charges of forgery after he allegedly submitted a mail ballot in his wife's name in last year's election.

When asked why he did that, he told FBI agents that he "wanted Trump to win" and "I just thought, give him another vote," according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

"I figured all these other guys are cheating," Barry Morphew told the agents, according to the affidavit. "I know she (Suzanne Morphew) was going to vote for Trump anyway."

Barry Morphew claimed that he did not know that submitting a ballot for a spouse was illegal.

Authorities were alerted to the ballot issue after the Chaffee County clerk reported receiving a ballot for Suzanne Morphew, who was listed as a missing person.

He faces charges of forgery and offenses relating to mail ballots.

Barry Morphew was arrested last week on multiple charges in his wife's disappearance, including first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Evidence gathered over the past 12 months was presented to the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in early April. District Attorney Linda Stanley decided to move forward with charges despite not locating Suzanne's body.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, has been missing since May 10, 2020 — Mother's Day — from the Maysville area in Chaffee County.

A neighbor had called 911 to report that she had gone for a bike ride and never returned that day, the sheriff's office said.

Several days later, investigators discovered an item that could have possibly belonged to Suzanne while searching the area west of County Road 225 and U.S. Highway 50 outside of Maysville. Authorities said the rest of the search on May 14 and following search on May 15, did not yield any other leads.

On May 17, a week after her disappearance, Barry Morphew posted a video on a Facebook page set up to share updates on the search for Suzanne, pleading for her safe return.

Denver7

This story was originally published by Ryan Osborne at KMGH.