Masked people with axes attack workers at Canadian pipeline facility

Authorities are searching for suspects who attacked workers at a Canadian pipeline facility.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say about 20 people, some armed with axes, attacked security guards at the Coastal Gaslink work camp in Houston, British Columbia.

The suspects also fired flare guns and smashed the windows of some of the guards' cars.

The company says the attackers caused dangerous leaks and millions of dollars in damage.

None of the workers were hurt.

Police are still trying to identify the suspects.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them.