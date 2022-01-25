Mavericks owner Cuban launches online pharmacy offering generic drugs at affordable prices

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has launched an online pharmacy that offers prescription drugs at affordable prices.

In a press release, the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company said they plan to provide common medications at as low a price as possible to "bypass middlemen and outrageous markups."

"We will do whatever it takes to get affordable pharmaceuticals to patients," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug. "The markup on potentially lifesaving drugs that people depend on is a problem that can't be ignored. It is imperative that we take action and help expand access to these medications for those who need them most."

The company offers 100 generic drugs which consumers can purchase at CostPlusDrugs.com.

They do not accept health insurance and require customers to pay cash.

Giving examples of drug prices, the company said in its press release that it would sell Imatinib, a drug used to treat leukemia, which has a retail price of $9,657 per month, or $120 with a voucher.

The company says they will have it for $47 per month.