Mega Millions continues streak without a winner as jackpot rises

It has been over 10 weeks since Mega Millions has produced a winner after the multi-state lottery sold a winning ticket worth $1.337 billion.

During that time, the jackpot has slowly climbed, starting at $20 million. On Tuesday, the jackpot will reach $445 million. It would mark the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of the year.

The last winning ticket was sold on July 29 in Illinois. Last month, an anonymous winner received the check, opting for the one-time lump sum of $780 million. The jackpot was the third-largest in U.S. history.

Mega Millions is played in all states except Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Utah, and Alabama. The odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million.

Even just matching five numbers is worth $1 million.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET. If a winning ticket is not sold Tuesday, Friday’s jackpot would grow even larger.