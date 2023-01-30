Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Memphis Police relieve sixth officer following fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

APTOPIX Memphis Police Force Investigation
Gerald Herbert/AP
Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
APTOPIX Memphis Police Force Investigation
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 12:01:45-05

A Memphis Police spokesperson confirmed Monday that Officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty.

Hemphill is among six officers who have been relieved of duty since the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days after he was confronted by a group of Memphis Police officers following a traffic stop.

The other five officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith -- were fired and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes. Hemphill has not been charged.

Memphis Police said Hemphill was hired in 2018.

Video of the incident was released on Friday. The video prompted nationwide protests and calls for police reform.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV