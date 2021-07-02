Mexico's Pemex suffers huge gas pipeline fire in Gulf

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's state-owned oil company says it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico.

The gas leak sent flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters.

Petroleos Mexicanos said Friday it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.

ADN40 reporter Manuel Lopez San Martin tweeted a video of crews trying to extinguish the flames.

The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later, the Associated Press reported.

Pemex, as the company is known, said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

According to the AP, the leak occurred about 150 yards from a drilling platform.

But the accident gave rise to the strange sight of roiling balls of flame boiling up from below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico.