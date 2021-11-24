Migrant boat capsizes in English Channel; at least 31 dead

CALAIS, France (AP) — At least 31 migrants bound for Britain died when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France's interior minister called the biggest tragedy involving migrants on the dangerous crossing to date.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 34 people were believed to have been on the boat.

Authorities found 31 bodies and two survivors, and one person appeared to still be missing.

According to the Associated Press, the bodies found included five women and a young girl.

The nationalities of the travelers were not immediately known.

Four suspected traffickers were arrested on suspicion of being linked to the sunken boat, Darmanin told reporters in the French port city of Calais.

Two of the suspects later appeared in court, the news outlet reported.

Activists demonstrated outside the port of Calais on Wednesday night, accusing governments of not doing enough to respond to migrants' needs.