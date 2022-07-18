Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Missing pet caught after weeks on the run at Boston airport

Airport Cat on the Run
Courtesy of Massport via AP/AP
This image provided courtesy of Massport, shows Rowdy the Cat, after being captured on Wednesday July 13, 2022, at Logan Airport in Boston. The cat has been dodging airport and airline personnel as well as animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston's Logan International Airport about three weeks ago. Patty Nolet Sahli posted on Facebook that the 4-year-old black female cat looks great and the family can't wait to be reunited. The family was returning to the U.S. after a deployment to Germany with the Army when Rowdy escaped her cage upon landing. (Courtesy of Massport via AP)
Airport Cat on the Run
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 10:47:20-04

BOSTON  — A pet cat was caught after weeks on the run at a Boston airport.

According to the Associated Press, Rowdy the cat's owners, Patty Sahli and her husband, Rich, were returning to the U.S. having spent 15 years in Germany with the Army.

When their Lufthansa flight landed on June 24, the 4-year-old cat escaped, and the chase was on.

Those involved in the search included the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Lufthansa personnel, and even airport construction workers, the news outlet reported.

According to the airport, Rowdy was captured with a trap Wednesday.

The airport said Rowdy was happy and healthy.

NBC Boston reported that the Animal Rescue League of Boston reunited the cat with her owners Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo