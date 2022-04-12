Multiple people killed across U.S. after deadly weekend shootings

Authorities in four states responded to the scene of deadly shootings over the weekend that took the lives of multiple people.

In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, police said two people died early Sunday morning when a shooting occurred inside a nightclub during a birthday party.

Police arrested 32-year-old Timothy Ladell Rush on Monday in connection to the shooting. Police believe one of the victims was the target.

The shooting left 10 people injured, and 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens were the victims killed.

Police in Indianapolis said one man died after a fight occurred during a birthday party at a nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to Scripps affiliate WRTV, 24-year-old Belansky Fanord was killed, and five others were injured. No arrests have been made.

In Georgia, authorities said the Coweta County coroner arrived at a gun range owned by his family and discovered his father, mother, and son were shot to death on Friday, CBS News and NBC News reported.

According to the Associated Press, 40 guns were stolen, and the surveillance camera was also taken from the Grantville business.

No arrests have been made, and a $15,000 reward has been offered.

In Willowbrook, California, police said a 17-year-old and a man were killed after gunfire erupted in a residential area around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities said four men and a woman also suffered gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made.