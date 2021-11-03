Nearly 96% of Air Force fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The Air Force announced Wednesday that nearly 96% of airmen and guardians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Air Force had set a Nov. 2 deadline for active-component airmen and guardians to be fully vaccinated.

"Any active-component airman or guardian who has refused to obtain a qualifying vaccine by Nov. 2 and has not received, or, is not in the process of seeking, a medical exemption or religious accommodation will be in violation of a lawful order and subject to discipline under Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice," the Air Force stated.

Nearly 8,500 members of the Air Force are still considered unvaccinated and 800 have refused the vaccine, the military reported.

“To those yet to get vaccinated, the order is clear: You have a responsibility to take action now, protect our nation and those we love, or be held accountable for failing to do so," Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said.

The Air Force says it will be reviewing requests for medical exemptions and religious accommodations over the next 30 days.