Nebraska card campaign offers support to incarcerated people during holidays

OMAHA, Neb. — Holiday cards may feel like a thing of the past, but the small gesture can mean a lot for those spending the holidays in prison.

Black and Pink, a prison abolition-focused nonprofit based in Omaha, connects people in prisons with pen pals on the outside, and now they’re launching their holiday card campaign to share a little extra support.

“It’s a way to get people to understand A. How many folks are in prison and B. Get them thinking about how isolating prison can be, especially for queer people," said Andrea K, members support coordinator for Black and Pink.

Andrea says this year, especially with the pandemic, those inside need connection. They also say the simple gesture can prevent violence since, in prison, those not getting mail can be targeted.

“By making sure that they get mail, its kind of a form of harm reduction, so people will know someone outside is watching," Andrea said.

Around 20,000 incarcerated people across the nation are signed up to receive a card.

“Just expressing, 'hey, I’m thinking about you. I care about you. This is a very, very, very small, bright thing that I could do for you,'" Andrea said.

Because of the strict mail rules in the prison system, Black and Pink are encouraging those wanting to send a card to sign up on their website.

Incarcerated people can email community@blackandpink.org for more information.

Jessika Eidson at KMTV in Omaha first reported this story.