New warrant issued for missing corrections officer Vicky White

The former corrections officer who is accused of helping an inmate escape is facing new charges Monday.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department in Alabama said Vicky White is now charged with forgery and identity theft.

This comes after investigators said she used an alias to purchase a getaway vehicle, a 2007 Ford Escape.

The SUV was found abandoned in Tennessee on Friday.

Sheriff Rick Singleton told CNN she used a fake name to buy the car in Florence, Alabama and that he has used at least two false IDs.

It’s possible she may have more.

The sheriff’s office issued the additional warrant on Monday.

Vicky White already faced a separate warrant for facilitating the escape of inmate Casey White.

The corrections officer and inmate are believed to have had a “special relationship” for at least two years before their disappearance.

Investigators believe Vicky White willingly helped Casey White break out of jail.