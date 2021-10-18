Watch
NHL suspends Evander Kane 21 games for using fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane (9) during an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in San Jose, Calif. The NHL has suspended Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The league announced the suspension without pay on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, and said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Evander Kane
Posted at 6:03 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 18:18:50-04

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

The league said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey.

Kane will also forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season. The money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

"I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all the Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols," Kane said in a statement. " I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for."

Kane added that he will seek counseling during his suspension to help him make better decisions in the future.

The league also announced that a concurrent investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife could not be substantiated.

