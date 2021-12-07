Nick Cannon reveals 5-month-old son died

A tearful Nick Cannon revealed Tuesday that his five-month-old son died.

Cannon made the announcement on his daytime talk show.

"Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive midline brain tumor, brain cancer," Cannon said.

Cannon said doctors discovered the tumor after Zen was being seen for sinus issues.

Zen had surgery to drain fluid in his head, but Cannon said things took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving— when the tumor began to grow more rapidly.

Instead of traveling back to New York, as he usually does on Sundays, Cannon said he decided to spend quality time with his son at the beach before he passed.

"Not only did we see the sunrise, we got to see the sunset too," Cannon said.

Cannon praised Zen's mother, Alyssa Scott, for being by their child's side during the entire ordeal.