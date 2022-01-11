NYPD releases surveillance video of suspect shooting Burger King employee

The New York Police Department said they are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a 19-year-old Burger King cashier on Sunday.

Alongside a short, 11-second clip of surveillance footage, the department said on Twitter that around 12:45 a.m. local time, the suspect walked into the restaurant, displayed a firearm, and demanded money.

During the exchange, the unidentified suspect fired the gun, striking and killing the woman, police said.

According to ABC 7 and Fox 5, Kristal Bayron-Nieves was shot in the torso and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.