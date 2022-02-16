Officer charged in Floyd killing says he deferred to Chauvin

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer J. Alexander Kueng says he deferred to Officer Derek Chauvin as his senior officer on the day that George Floyd was killed as police tried to arrest him.

Kueng is one of three former officers charged in federal court with violating Floyd's constitutional rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed, facedown on the street.

Kueng knelt on Floyd's back.

Thomas Lane held his legs and Tou Thao kept bystanders back.

Last April, Chauvin was convicted in connection with the death of Floyd and was sentenced in June to 22 1/2 years in prison.

In December, he pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Floyd’s rights.

Kueng took the stand Wednesday.

Kueng testified that he was concerned about their inability to stop Floyd from thrashing around.

“He was my senior officer and I trusted his advice,” Kueng said, the Associated Press reported.

He said that when Lane suggested changing the restraint, Chauvin disagreed.