Official details how gunman entered Texas classroom, killing 19 students, 2 teachers

Lt. Chris Olivarez, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told CNN on Wednesday that all 21 victims in Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas were in the same classroom.

The gunman killed 19 students and two teachers, authorities said. All 21 victims have been identified.

Olivarez said the incident started at a residence when the 18-year-old suspect shot his grandmother. The suspect then crashed his car and attempted to run into the elementary school. There, he was met by officers.

Olivarez reported that the gunman shot two officers and entered the school. The two officers had non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The gunman then barricaded himself in a classroom, shooting at will. The DPS spokesperson said officers began evacuating students from nearby classrooms by breaking windows.

Once additional resources arrived, Olivarez said officers shot and killed the suspect.

The San Antonio Express-News reported the suspect purchased 375 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.