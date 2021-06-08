Watch
Ohio sisters charged in BB gun shootings of people experiencing homelessness surrender to police

Cincinnati Police Department
Cincinnati Police are hoping to identify people seen in a four-door sedan who they say were shooting a BB gun at people who are homeless in Over-the-Rhine in the early morning on June 3, 2021.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 14:47:35-04

CINCINNATI — Two women surrendered to police Tuesday after officials accused them of driving around last week and shooting at homeless people with a BB gun, hitting some while they slept, according to Cincinnati police.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Cincinnati Police Department announced that sisters Brittany and Kelsey Hopper had turned themselves in.

The pair were identified Monday afternoon in a news release from the department, which had been searching for the women since the day of the attacks.

“We are hopeful that Brittany and Kelsey Hopper do the right thing and turn themselves into District One,” a police spokesperson tweeted on Monday. “Thank you again for helping us ID those responsible in last week's incredibly senseless crimes.”

The assaults in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood were recorded by cameras on the scene, and the recordings led police to the car the Hoppers had been driving: A tan sedan with a mismatched hood. The Hoppers spray-painted the hood to match the rest of the car at some point over the weekend, police said, likely hoping to avoid detection.

The car was impounded Monday afternoon.

Police noted that the pair may have additional victims who did not report the assaults on the day they happened.

“We are asking the public to continue to come forward if they were shot by a BB gun in the early morning hours of June 3,” police wrote in a news release.

This story was originally published by Scripps station WCPO in Cincinnati.

