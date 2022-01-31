Watch
On to the Super Bowl: Bengals versus Rams

Los Angeles to host the Super Bowl
Eric Gay/AP
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 10:06 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 22:22:15-05

The Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL’s worst team two years ago. Now they’re headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams in the Rams’ home stadium.

Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season.

Rookie Evan McPherson made a 31-yard field goal to win it.

Then the Rams overcame a 10-point second-half deficit and took the NFC crown with a 20-17 victory over San Francisco when Matt Gay made a 30-yard field goal with 1:46 remaining.

The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 13.

