Oregon moves to ban display of nooses, a racist symbol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Greg Evans, a Black man who joined a parade of witnesses urging Oregon lawmakers to ban the display of nooses, says the issue is personal for him: A family member had been lynched over a century ago in South Carolina.

Louisiana, Virginia, California, New York, Maryland, and Connecticut previously criminalized the display of nooses.

The bill under consideration in Oregon would make intimidation by the display of a noose a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a $6,250.

According to The Associated Press, displaying a noose in Virginia is now a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and city commissioners urged the legislative committee to support the bill.

Records show hate crimes and bias incidents increased 366% in 2020 in Oregon.