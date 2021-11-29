Pennsylvania man killed by stray bullet while eating Thanksgiving dinner with family, police said

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a suspect after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed with a stray bullet while he ate Thanksgiving dinner with his family.

In a news release, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma was shot in the torso by a bullet that came through the window and struck him while he was sitting at a table.

According to the authorities, Moctezuma was flown to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Kevon Clarke.

“Mr. Palaez Moctezuma was murdered while eating Thanksgiving dinner inside his home, and to be clear, he and his family were not involved in the dispute between Clarke and others,” said Steele. “We hold the people involved in this kind of violence accountable here in Montgomery County. We will find this shooter and the others involved in this killing and seek justice for the murder of an innocent man who wasn’t safe even in the confines of his own home.”

Authorities said Clark and three other people were asked to leave a nearby residence, and after alcohol was discovered missing, Clark's cousin arranged to meet up with him.

When he arrived back at the residence, his cousin said he began shooting at her vehicle as she drove off, investigators said.

Clarke is wanted for first-degree murder, third-degree murder, person not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and possessing an instrument of crime.