Philadelphia officers wounded during Fourth of July event released from hospital

The two police officers who were shot at a Fourth of July fireworks show have been released from the hospital.

The officers were providing security at the event when they were hit by gunfire. It's unclear whether they were the intended targets.

The mayor of Philadelphia was visibly upset when addressing the situation overnight.

"We live in America and we have the Second Amendment and we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling everybody they can carry a gun whatever they want," Mayor Jim Kenney. "It's like Dodge City. I mean, so like we have to come to grips with what this country is about right now."

The shooting caused fears of another active shooter. Hundreds of people could be seen running for cover.

Earlier in the day, six people were killed at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois. Authorities said the gunman was shooting from a roof that was overlooking the parade.