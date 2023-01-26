Police: 29-year-old woman attended high school claiming to be a juvenile

A 29-year-old woman was arrested after registering for high school as a juvenile, authorities said.

According to the New Brunswick Police Department, Hyejeong Shin used a fake birth certificate to enroll in school.

She reportedly attended classes at New Brunswick High School for four days before her alleged scheme was uncovered.

New Brunswick Public Schools Superintendent Aubrey Johnson addressed the incident during a school board meeting this week. He said the district is required to enroll all students that come their way. However, the police department said the district can request documents to verify a student's identity.

"We do applaud our staff member who uncovered this woman's ruse," Johnson said.

Johnson added that the district will look at its processes to make sure something like this doesn't happen in the future.

Students who encountered the woman during her time on campus have been advised to refrain from contacting her.

Police have not said whether the woman truly wanted a high school education or had some other motive for attending classes.

