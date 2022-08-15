Police: Man kills woman after driving into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother

A man accused of killing one person and 17 others after driving through a crowd of people in Pennsylvania and then returned home and allegedly beat his mother to death has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide.

Pennsylvania State Police said 24-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes of Nescopeck was arraigned Sunday.

Police said a crowd had gathered for a community benefit event for a family involved in a deadly fire on Aug.5 when a car plowed into them.

According to police, 50-year-old Rebecca Reese was killed and 17 others were injured.

Police said five transported to Geisinger Medical Center remained in critical condition while two were listed in fair condition.

Five patients had been treated at hospitals and released, police said.

The Associated Press reported that Reyes told police that he initially drove past the gathering, but then turned around and headed back to the gathering “to drive through the crowd of people.”

After the crash, Reyes allegedly drove back home and confronted his mother, 56-year-old Rosa Reyes, who died after Sura Reyes reportedly struck her with a vehicle and then beat her in the head with a blunt object multiple times, police said.

Police said the 24-year-old was taken into custody by police once they got to the scene.