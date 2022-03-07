3 teenagers in critical condition following shooting outside high school in Iowa

Three teenagers are in critical condition following a shooting outside of a high school in Des Moines, Iowa, authorities said.

The shooting happened Monday on the grounds of East High School, but outside of a building, according to police.

"It's sad, but we do train for this. We have to be prepared for it," said Des Moines Police Department Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Parizek added that potential suspects were detained. No motive for the shooting has been released.

Des Moines Public Schools said the high school was initially placed on lockdown. However, police gave it the "all clear" and students are being dismissed on time, the district said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.