Police pull pilot from plane moments before train crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police body-camera video shows a harrowing rescue in California, where a small plane apparently lost power and crashed on railroad tracks shortly after takeoff from a suburban Los Angeles airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna crashed around 2:10 p.m. Sunday and a Metrolink train came roaring through only minutes later.

Luckily, a police station was only blocks away and four officers were able to pull the bloodied pilot onto the pavement moments before the train smashed the plane to pieces.

No other injuries were reported.

A police sergeant who joined the rescue says he requested that Metrolink stop the train, but there may not have been enough time.