Police say woman killed man who fired rifle into party crowd

Authorities say a woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people at a party.

Charleston Police say 37-year-old Dennis Butler was killed on Wednesday night after he pulled out a rifle and began shooting at dozens of people attending the birthday-graduation party outside an apartment complex. Police say the woman drew a pistol and fired, killing Butler.

No one at the party was injured. Charleston Police spokesman Tony Hazelett said on Thursday that the woman saved several people's lives. He said no charges would be filed against her.

“Instead of running from the threat, she engaged with the threat and saved several lives last night,” Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett told news outlets Thursday.

