Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Funeral to praise Philip's 'courage' and support for queen

items.[0].image.alt
Leon Neal/AP
The Grenadier Guards make their way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)
Britain Prince Philip Funeral
Posted at 9:36 AM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 09:37:04-04

WINDSOR, England (AP) — Hundreds of servicemen and servicewomen have marched into place at Windsor Castle.

That's where Prince Philip is being remembered as a man of “courage, fortitude and faith” at a funeral that salutes both his service in the Royal Navy and his support for Queen Elizabeth II over three quarters of a century.

Philip, who died April 9 at 99, was being laid to rest on Saturday in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle after a funeral service steeped in military and royal tradition. But the service will also be pared down and infused with his own personality.

Coronavirus restrictions mean that there will be only 30 mourners inside the castle’s St. George’s Chapel, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education