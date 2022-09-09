Watch Now
Queen Elizabeth II mourned across the Commonwealth

Posted at 10:32 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 10:32:17-04

People across the world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

She was the head of state of more than a dozen countries, known as the Commonwealth Realms.

In New Zealand, a 96-gun salute was performed to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

“A strong memory I will have of her is her laughter," said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. "She was extraordinary.”

In Australia, Queen Elizabeth II will be honored with a public holiday. The National Day of Mourning will reportedly be held after the queen's funeral in London.

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at her residence at Balmoral Castle. She was 96 years old.

