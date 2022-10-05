Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl who went missing in 1969

Remains found in Pennsylvania have been identified as those of a girl who disappeared in 1969.

"After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure," said Pennsylvania State Police Captain Patrick Dougherty. "We will do everything in our power to see that they have it."

Joan Marie was 14 years old when she was reported missing.

The remains were discovered in 2012 on the grounds of a former coal-mining operation in Newport Township. The person who discovered the remains was digging for relics, authorities said.

Early investigations determined "foul play" was likely involved in the girl's death, according to police. However, investigators were unable to identify the remains.

This year, the remains underwent genetic genealogy testing. The family of Joan Marie Dymond provided a DNA sample, which officials say linked the remains to the missing girl, police said.

Authorities still don't know how Joan Marie died. Police are actively seeking tips to help determine who is responsible for her death.