Report: Filmmaker Roman Polanski to be tried for alleged defamation

Infamous filmmaker Roman Polanski has reportedly been ordered to stand trial in a French court for allegedly defaming a British actress who accused him of sexual assault.

AFP reported, citing a source close to the case, that a defamation case was filed by actress Charlotte Lewis, who starred in the Franco-Polish filmmaker's 1986 movie "Pirates."

A trial date was not specified in a Paris court order, according to AFP.

Lewis accused Polanski in 2010 in Los Angeles of sexual abuse while at his Paris apartment in the 1980s. Lewis was born in 1967 and said the alleged abuse happened when she was 16.

Polanski has faced multiple sexual abuse accusations throughout his career but has never stood trial before in France for them.

Polanski remains a wanted man in the United States for the alleged statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977. He has denied the sexual assault allegations.