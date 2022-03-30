Watch
Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she'll back Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 8, 2022. Collins will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring that she will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Posted at 8:56 AM, Mar 30, 2022
Republican Senator Susan Collins is expected to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Senator Collins, of Maine, told the New York Times, “I have decided to support the confirmation of Judge Jackson to be a member of the Supreme Court,” in an interview after meeting with Jackson on Tuesday.

Collins said Jackson alleviated some concerns during the meeting and that Jackson met her standard for serving on the Supreme Court.

Collins’ vote will give Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but will assure that Jackson will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Her support gives Democrats at least a one-vote cushion in the 50-50 Senate and likely saves them from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick.

It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, has not yet said how she will vote.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney, of Utah, will likely reveal whether he intends to support Jackson when the Senate holds its final vote.

