Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Researchers say cannabis compounds might prevent COVID-19 infection

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - A mature marijuana plant flowers under artificial lights prior to harvest at Loving Kindness Farms in Los Angeles on May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
California Marijuana
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 11:39:29-05

Researchers in Oregon say that compounds found in cannabis could possibly prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering healthy human cells.

The study was published Monday in the "Journal of Nature Products."

Researchers affiliated with Oregon State University say two compounds found in hemp, cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) and cannabidiolic acid, had the potential to keep COVID-19 from forming.

According to the study, the compounds can prevent the virus from entering cells and causing infection by binding to spike proteins.

The researchers tested the compounds’ effects against the SARS-CoV-2 alpha variant B.1.1.7 and the beta variant B.1.35.

Researchers say their study did not have human subjects.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories