Roger Stone's bodyguard arrested in connection with Capitol riot

John Minchillo/AP
Supporters loyal to President Donald Trump clash with authorities before successfully breaching the Capitol building during a riot on the grounds, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. A number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America's presidential election, undercutting the nation's democracy by attempting to keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 7:24 AM, Mar 09, 2021
2021-03-09 07:35:32-05

NEW YORK — Two more men wanted in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol have been arrested — including one who reportedly served as a bodyguard to former President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant, Roger Stone.

The FBI said Monday that Roberto Minuta and Isaac Steve Sturgeon were taken into federal custody.

Minuta, who was freed on bail, is accused of breaching the Capitol grounds and berating police officers.

The New York Times previously reported he had provided security to Stone in the hours before the attack.

His attorney told a judge Minuta used no force and was a respected member of his community.

Sturgeon was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport after being deported from Kenya.

