Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall injured covering Ukraine invasion

Fox News has confirmed that one of their journalists, Benjamin Hall, has been injured while covering the conflict in Ukraine and said that he was taken to a hospital.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, "Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine." Scott said, "We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds."

Hall was reporting on the invasion of Ukraine from the country's capital city of Kyiv. As Fox News reported, Hall has three young daughters. Other journalists with Fox News are also in Ukraine reporting on the quickly evolving invasion by Russia.

Scott said, "The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance."