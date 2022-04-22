Russia: 1 dead, 27 missing from Moskva ship

The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that one serviceman died, 27 more went missing and 396 were rescued after a fire on the flagship missile cruiser Moskva last week.

The statement comes a week after the vessel sunk.

Shortly after the incident, the ministry said the entire crew of the ship, which was presumed by the media to be about 500 people, had been rescued. The ministry did not offer an explanation for the contradicting reports.

Ukraine said it hit the cruiser with a missile strike.

The U.S. Department of Defense says the ship contained munitions, artillery rounds, missiles, a propulsion plant and plenty of fuel onboard.

A Department of Defense official said last week that explosions from the missiles caused fire damage to the ship.