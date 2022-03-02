Russia continues to batter Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine's second-largest city Wednesday on day seven of its invasion, in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas.

The Associated Press, citing the state emergency service of Ukraine, said a Russian strike hit the regional police and intelligence headquarters in Kharkiv, killing four people and wounding several others.

Wednesday marked the second straight day of Russia's heavy assaults on Kharkiv. On Tuesday, a video showed a large explosion outside of a local government building located on the city's Freedom Square.

Ukrainian UNIAN news agency also says that two Russian cruise missiles hit a hospital in the northern city of Chernihiv on Wednesday. Officials in Chernihiv are still working to determine the casualty toll there.

The bombings come as a miles-long convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles continues to advance slowly toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry also says it has evidence that Belarus, a Russian ally, is preparing to send troops into Ukraine.

The attacks on Wednesday came even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.

Ukraine's president earlier said Russia must stop bombing before another meeting. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decried Russia's bombardment as a blatant terror campaign.

The attacks come hours after President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union speech to Americans on Tuesday night, warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin didn't "pay a price" for the invasion, the aggression wouldn't stop with one country.