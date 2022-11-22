Russia's battle in Ukraine rages on as the US announces new aid to defend against 'illegal war'

As colder temperatures quickly fall over Ukraine, Russia's war inside the country rages on as people across the country prepare for months of expected blackouts and a rough winter. Battles have spilled over into Russian territory according to Ukraine's government and local Russian authorities.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $4.5 billion distribution of funds to help "Ukraine defend against Russia's illegal war by bolstering economic stability and supporting core government services."

The package of U.S. aid is meant to fund wages for hospital workers, government employees and teachers, as well as social assistance for the elderly and vulnerable.

The Associated Press reported that Ukraine's presidential office said Tuesday at least eight civilians were killed and 16 were injured over the previous 24 hours.

According to Ukrainian officials, the government handed over the bodies of 33 soldiers recovered from Russia to their families on Tuesday.

Russian forces used more drones, rockets and heavy artillery to hit eight Ukrainian regions.

Two civilians died Tuesday in the Russian border region of Belgorod, its governor said on Telegram.

Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said a married couple were killed by an unexploded munition in Staroselye, which is on the border with Ukraine's northern Sumy region.

Gladkov said a woman was killed in shelling of Shebekino, close to Ukraine's Kharkiv province, according to translations from the Associated Press.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, fierce battles raged on around Bakhmut, where the Kremlin's forces want to grab a victory after weeks of embarrassing military setbacks.

The governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said Russia launched missiles at Kramatorsk, a Ukrainian military hub, and the city of Avdiivka.

A civilian was killed and three others were wounded when Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson, according to Ukraine's presidential office.

Russia's Defense Ministry spokesman signaled that there were possible clashes near the Donetsk village of Pavlivka, saying Russian troops "destroyed" three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance units, the Associated Press reported.

Ukraine's counter-intelligence service, police officers and the country's National Guard searched one of the most famous Orthodox Christian sites in the capital, Kyiv, on Tuesday after a priest is said of have spoken favorably of Russia during a service.

The governor of Zaporizhzhia said a social worker was killed and two other civilians were wounded on Tuesday after Russian tank shells hit an aid distribution point in southern Ukraine.