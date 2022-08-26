Sci-Fi icon and 'Star Trek' star Nichelle Nichols' ashes to be rocketed into deep space

The late "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols will have her ashes rocketed into outer space aboard the United Launch Alliance's Vulcan rocket.

The trailblazing actress died on July 31 at the age of 89.

Her son announced news of her death on Instagram, saying she died from natural causes.

The United Launch Alliance rocket will launch later this year, Fox News reported.

Her remains will reportedly join those of the late creator of "Star Trek," Gene Roddenberry, who passed away in 1991.

Nichols played Uhura in "Star Trek: The Original Series." She was one of the first African American women to play a major role in a television series.

"Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all," her son said.

Nichols' acting career spanned decades. She is listed in credits from the 1960s to 2021, and some films are still in pre-production, IMBD reports.