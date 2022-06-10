Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

'Scooby-Doo' fans can stay in 'The Mystery Machine'

Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 12.10.38 PM.png
Airbnb/Ja Tecson
Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 12.10.38 PM.png
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 14:15:52-04

Fans of the "Scooby-Doo" series have a chance to embrace their inner Shaggy or Velma.

Airbnb is offering three overnight stays, along the Southern California coast, in the “Mystery Machine.”

The "Mystery Machine" is the van used by the cartoon characters as they foiled mysteries.

This special offer is a tie-in with the 20th anniversary of the live-action "Scooby-Doo" film.

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for June 24, 25 and 26.

Those who book a one-night stay will get lots of perks including a late-night viewing of the film complete with all-you-can-eat snacks and other throwbacks to 2002 including the latest Sugar Ray album.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

St. Jude 2022 March.jpg

News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets set record early sellout, watch drawing on June 15