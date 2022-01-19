Security camera captures moment driver crashes into Detroit business

The owner of Davison Fish Market in Detroit says a driver caused major damage, destroying the entire front of their building after losing control. Even worse, police say the unidentified driver took off after the crash.

It was all caught on surveillance video, the driver of a car heading down 7 Mile early this morning and losing control after hitting an icy patch, spinning out and slamming into the fish market at 7 Mile and Hull.

When you watch the footage in slow motion, the driver is clearly unable to stop, crossing a portion of the road covered by ice and going right into the building.

The shop owner’s son Ali Al-Zokari says the crash was caused by a combination of factors, including the driver speeding at nearly 60 mph and the fact a nearby water main break left the road covered with ice. He says he’s grateful to have insurance.

The city of Detroit said in a statement, “The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) prioritizes water main breaks based on severity with the most severe cases being residents without water service. In this case on 7 Mile road, the water main break is contained to the right lane and the nearby catch basin is taking on the water until a crew is available to make the repair. Since this water main break is on a major roadway, it will be prioritized in the repair schedule in the next 24 hours.”

Neither Detroit police nor DWSD say the water main break was responsible for the crash. Not much comfort for Ali who was left cleaning up what he feels could’ve been avoided.

No one was hurt in the crash. The city is reminding drivers to slow down and choose alternate routes in the event of a water main break.

This story was originally published by Simon Shaykhet of WXYZ in Detroit.