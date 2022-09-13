Sen. Graham expected to introduce 15-week abortion ban bill

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes there should be a federal law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Graham is expected to introduce a bill Tuesday despite it having virtually no chance of passing in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

The South Carolina senator is wading into the abortion debate less than two months from the midterm elections.

Democrats anticipate the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will energize their voters, who believe they were stripped of a fundamental right.

Graham told Fox News he believes his bill will show voters that Republicans aren't extreme, despite some GOP-led states already implementing near-total bans on abortion.

"This bill puts us in line with the rest of the world, so when you're on the campaign trail you have a chance to talk about what you're for," he said.

Graham's bill reportedly has exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of a mother. However, Fox News reports that doctors would face up to five years in prison for violating the law.