Sept. 11 Tribute Museum, known for ground zero tours, closing

NEW YORK CITY — The Sept. 11 Tribute Museum is set to permanently close its doors on Wednesday, just a month before the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

According to the Associated Press, the small museum, which opened in 2006, said it was closing after falling into hard times financially.

“Financial hardship, including lost revenue caused by the pandemic, prevents us from generating sufficient funding to continue to operate the physical museum,” said Jennifer Adams, co-founder, and CEO of the 9/11 Tribute Museum, in a statement to the Associated Press.

The news outlet reported that the Tribute Museum provided tours by volunteers who either lost a family member on Sept. 11 or were connected to the attacks somehow.

The news outlet reported that the Tribute Museum was sometimes confused with the other Sept. 11 museum, The National September 11 Memorial & Museum, which was much more extensive and was opened in 2014.

Adams told the news outlet that most items housed in the tribute museum were being relocated to the New York State Museum in Albany.

Adams added that Tribute Museum would still be available online "to provide educational resources and support for the 9/11 community," the Associated Press reported.