Social media star with a rare disability continues to prove that anything is possible

(WXYZ) — If you follow Ryan Hudson-Peralta on Instagram (@lookmomlookmomnohands), you already know that Ryan was born with congenital limb deficiency meaning he has shortened legs and arms without hands.

"From the day I was born, I was told I wasn’t going to be able to do anything. Wasn't going to be able to have a family, go to regular school, or drive a car," said Hudson-Peralta.

The 42-year-old is a husband, a father to two boys, and works as a designer as well as a motivational speaker. And yes, he can also get behind the wheel.

"I’ve been driving for 21 years in the state of Michigan. And I’ve never had a problem. No tickets, no accidents," said Hudson-Peralta.

Ryan recently took delivery of his fourth vehicle customized by Creative Mobility Group. The company's president, Christina Duggan, said a lot of thought went into his $100,000 SUV.

"You can wake up in the morning, you can get dressed, get in your car, you don’t realize all the challenges one person can wake or get up and go," Duggan said.

The vehicle features a minivan-style sliding door, a wheelchair ramp, a transfer seat, and raised steering pedals among other modifications.

"This panel has shifting on the top, horn, headlamp, turn signals, windows, and this panel has heating control and other secondary switches," said Hudson-Peralta.

Duggan said thanks to technology, companies like hers can help people with disabilities reach their goals and even assist them with funding.

"We significantly took a discount for Ryan, and Michigan Rehab Services contributed to Ryan’s vehicle. Ryan contributed to his vehicle as well," said Duggan.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Peralta said the best way to tackle haters or any of life's challenges is to ignore the noise and drive forward.

"I have a disability, but I don’t let it define who I am. I do everything everyone else does; I just do it differently," said Hudson-Peralta.

